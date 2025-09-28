Becht rushes for three touchdowns, No. 14 Iowa State defeats Arizona 39-14

TUCSON, Arizona — Rocco Becht rushed for three touchdowns and threw for 243 yards, Carson Hansen ran for two scores and No. 14 Iowa State beat Arizona 39-14 Saturday night.

Chase Sowell caught four passes for a career-high 146 yards, including receptions of 43, 32 and 52 yards.

Becht completed 14 of 20 passes for the Cyclones (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), who led 36-7 midway through the third quarter. His nation-leading streak of consecutive games with a touchdown ended at 22.

The teams were meeting for the first time since 1968, with Iowa State beating the Wildcats (4-1, 0-1) for the first time since 1958.

Tight end Ben Brahmer had one of the game’s highlights when he took an inside handoff and passed 45 yards to Brett Eskildsen to set up Becht’s third 1-yard touchdown run.

Noah Fifita was 32 of 48 for 253 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona.

