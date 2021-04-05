Watch
Barnes shows off do-it-all mentality by pumping breast milk at halftime of title game

Morry Gash/AP
Arizona guard Aari McDonald, left, celebrates with head coach Adia Barnes at the end of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Connecticut Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 69-59. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NCAA Final Four Arizona UConn Basketball
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 16:29:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes has turned heads nationally by talking about how she pumped breast milk at halftime of the national championship game against Stanford.

By being open about her actions, Barnes has inspired applause from around the country, turning heads at outlets such as Good Morning America.

The Wildcats, who lost 54-53 to Stanford Sunday, returned home Monday.

MOMENTS OF MADNESS

ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe reported that Barnes came to the court after her team because she was pumping breast milk.

“She is doing it all. And for those who think this is too much information, I’m just going to tell you this," Rowe said, according to 101 ESPN St. Louis. "Let’s normalize working mothers and all that they have to do to make it all happen.”

Barnes is a mother of two and gave birth to daughter Capri in 2020.

“I represented moms, I have a baby here. I hear her crying ready to feed,” Barnes said in a press conference. “I represent moms, you can be a coach, you can do it at an elite level. You just have to have a village like I do. I represent Black females, don’t get here too often and don’t get opportunities. But I had an opportunity today on the biggest stage and represented a lot.”

