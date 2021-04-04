Arizona Women's Basketball return to Tucson Apr. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Women's Basketball team is expected to return to Tucson April 5.

Arizona Athletics in coordination with the University of Arizona, and the Pima County Health Department have planned a 'Welcome Home, Cats' event. Fans are invited to support and celebrate the team at approximately 11:15 a.m. with gates opening at 10 a.m. at the Arizona Stadium and streets along the bus route, which will be announced after the championship game.

The stadium will be limited to 15% capacity, where fans will be required to maintain social distancing protocols. Fans who do not plan to enter the stadium can line up outside along the bus route.

Below are protocol fans will be required to follow while in attendance at the stadium:



Wearing a mask at all times.

Successfully Completing the University of Arizona's Daily Wellness Check on the day of the event prior to arriving and showing completion to event staff before entering the facility. Additional Wellness Check assistance will be available at entry gates as needed.

To expedite entry, please limit bringing bags to the event. Fans will need to adhere to the Arizona Athletics Clear Bag Policy.

Sitting in the designated seating areas while maintaining social distancing at all times except for the use of restrooms.

Those planning to attend are advised to park in Cherry Garage, South Stadium Garage or South of Sixth Street lots.

It is recommended that fans RSVP to the event, while it is not a guarantee for a seat, it is highly encouraged to RSVP for approximate attendance numbers. To RSVP, click here.

The event will also be live streamed on the Arizona Athletics Facebook page.