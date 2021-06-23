Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ayton soars for last-second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. AP photo.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:40:34-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. A soaring Ayton came down the lane and stuffed it through the net over L.A.’s Ivica Zubac as the crowd roared at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling that the basket was good. Game 3 is on Thursday in Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!