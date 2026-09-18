Arizona's RJ Godfrey plays the waiting game as eligibility hangs in the air

TUCSON — Arizona big man RJ Godfrey has no problem performing in front of large groups of people, whether it's thousands inside a basketball arena or millions watching the NCAA Tournament on television.

When it came time to speak in front of a judge about why he should be allowed to keep playing college basketball, Godfrey nearly froze up.

“It felt like a movie,” Godfrey said. “In the first 30 seconds, my hands were like (shaking), I hope I don't say nothing wrong. It was kind of surreal, but cool at the same time. I was like: ‘I hope I’m never on this podium again defending myself.'”

Godfrey and many athletes like him have been spending a lot of time lately in court rather than on the court as they try to navigate a new world of college athletics.

Earlier this year, the NCAA instituted sweeping changes to its eligibility rules, allowing five years of competition over a five-year period. The new rules did not grandfather in student-athletes from the high school class of 2022, opening the door for waves of lawsuits from players fighting for the chance to continue their college careers.

Godfrey spent his first two years at Clemson, helping the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight for the first time in school history in 2024 — a run that included a win over Arizona. He played at Georgia for a year then returned to Clemson last season, again playing in the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 forward was preparing for NBA workouts when his friend, former Utah State player MJ Collins, suggested getting a lawyer to look into the possibility of playing another college season.

Godfrey ended up becoming a plaintiff in a lawsuit in Georgia and appeared in court on his own behalf in July. He signed with Arizona after a federal judge in Colorado granted blanket eligibility to all 2022 high school graduates.

Godfrey's road to playing again took another twist earlier this month when the NCAA was granted a stay in the Georgia lawsuit, leaving him ineligible — for now.

“In my heart, I know that I’ll be in a Wildcat uniform this season,” Godfrey said. “I’m confident in that.”

Godfrey joined Arizona's program in August and was cleared to practice. He joined the team on its exhibition trip to Lithuania, watching from the sidelines as he awaited clearance to play for the Wildcats.

“It was an awesome experience to go there, not even play and have that much fun. I wouldn’t even thought of that,” he said. “It was just comfortable stepping into that leadership role.”

Godfrey is expected to fill a key role in a program that reached the Final Four for the first time in 24 years last season. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd reloaded his roster, filling most of the holes left by departures.

One of those holes opened up with the graduation of physical forward Tobe Awaka. The addition of Godfrey appears to be a perfect fit — once he's eligible.

