Arizona's Noah Fifita Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football quarterback Noah Fifita is named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

This is the Wildcats first Big 12 weekly award winner of the season, and the eighth conference weekly award of Fifita's career. He was previously named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice in 2025 and Pac-12 Freshman of the Week five times in 2023.

Fifita made history twice on Saturday night as the Wildcats earned a 42-17 victory over Northern Illinois to improve to 2-1 on the year. With his 325-yard passing performance, Fifita became Arizona's all-time leader in career passing yards, surpassing Nick Foles' record that stood for 15 years. Fifita also took down Foles' record for single-game completion percentage with a minimum of 30 completions, going 31-of-34 for a 91.2% completion rate.

Fifita also accounted for all five of the Wildcats touchdowns in the 42-17 romp as he passed for four and rushed for another. His 30-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter was the longest rush attempt of his career. Fifita's success led to an impressive PFF offensive grade of 90.8, tied for the second best single-game mark of his career.