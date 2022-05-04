Watch
Arizona's Bumgarner ejected after 1st inning at Miami

Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
AP
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 16:14:50-04

MIAMI (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been ejected after his hand was checked for a foreign substance. Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first inning at Miami, and then retired the next three batters.

As he was walking to the dugout, the veteran left-hander gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for first base umpire Dan Bellino to take a look.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

