Arizona Women's Basketball advances to the Elite 8

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Aari McDonald scored 31 points, leading No. 3 Arizona to a 74-59 win over No. 2 Texas A&M in the Sweet 16, sending the Wildcats into their deepest women's NCAA Tournament run in program history.

The No. 3 Wildcats had only made one previous trip the Sweet 16, when coach Adia Barnes was a player in 1998. McDonald made six of Arizona's 13 team 3-pointers.

McDonald also helped shut down Texas A&M guard Jordan Nixon, who scored just three points after her late-game heroics carried the No. 2 Aggies through the first two rounds.