Arizona Wildcats square off against the Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks meet in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday evening local time. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. local time.

The Wildcats' record in Big 12 play is 14-7, and their record is 6-4 in non-conference games. Arizona is the top team in the Big 12 with 39.0 points in the paint led by Tobe Awaka averaging 6.2.

The Jayhawks' record in Big 12 action is 12-9. Kansas scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Arizona makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Kansas has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jayhawks won 83-76 in the last matchup on March 8. Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 33 points, and Jaden Bradley led the Wildcats with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bradley is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zeke Mayo averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is shooting 55.1% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

