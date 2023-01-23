Arizona Wildcats leap to No. 6 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats' sweep of the Los Angeles schools vaulted them five spots up the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll, from No. 11 to No. 6.

Purdue (19-1) climbed back to No. 1, followed by Alabama (17-2), Houston (18-2), Tennessee (16-3) and Kansas State (17-2).

UCLA (17-3), which fell to the Wildcats Saturday, slipped from No. 5 to No. 8.

Arizona (17-3) visits Washington State (9-12) at 9 p.m. Thursday.

----