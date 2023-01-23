Watch Now
Arizona Wildcats leap to No. 6 in AP Top 25

Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) and guard Pelle Larsson celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 58-52. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jan 23, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats' sweep of the Los Angeles schools vaulted them five spots up the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll, from No. 11 to No. 6.

Purdue (19-1) climbed back to No. 1, followed by Alabama (17-2), Houston (18-2), Tennessee (16-3) and Kansas State (17-2).

UCLA (17-3), which fell to the Wildcats Saturday, slipped from No. 5 to No. 8.

Arizona (17-3) visits Washington State (9-12) at 9 p.m. Thursday.

