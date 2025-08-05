Primary Election for City of Tucson Ward 3, 5, 6, and City of South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Tucson’s City Council Primary Election and the South Tucson Special Recall Election.

The City of Tucson Primary Election is for Wards 3, 5, and 6.

Kevin Dahl is the only incumbent running in all three wards.

He's going up against Democrat Sadie Shaw in the Democratic primary.

Janet Wittenbraker is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Three Democrats are running to represent Ward 5.

No one is running in the Republican primary.

The seat is currently filled by Rocque Perez, who was appointed after Richard Fimbres, who had been on the council since 2009, stepped down earlier this year.



Three Democrats and one Republican are running in the primary in Ward 6.

Democrat Karen Uhlich was appointed to the seat last year after another longtime councilmember, Steve Kozachik, resigned.

She chose not to run for reelection.

Voters in South Tucson have a special recall election aiming to oust a handful of city leaders.

It's also the third recall election in the small city in just over a decade.

Incumbent Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela is being challenged by write-in candidate Anita Romero.

Valenzuela and the two council members have been critical of this election aaying it's a massive waste of taxpayer money.

Incumbent council member Cesar Aguirre is going up against the write-in candidate, Eduardo Baca.

Incumbent council member Brian Flagg is facing off with his write-in opponent Christopher Dodson.

You can find voting locations and ballot drop-off only locations for the City of Tucson election here and South Tucson Special Recall Election here.

The results drop at 8 p.m.

