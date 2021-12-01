Arizona Wildcats hire new defensive coordinator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats football team has a new defensive coordinator.

Coach Jedd Fisch hired Johnny Nansen for the position vacated by Don Brown, who took over as head coach at UMass.

Nansen has coached as a coordinator at UCLA, Southern Cal and Washington. He played linebacker at Washington State.

He was named Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports.com.

Arizona finished 1-11 in 2021.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

