Arizona Wildcats hire new defensive coordinator

Arizona football falls short to Houston
Posted at 12:04 PM, Dec 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats football team has a new defensive coordinator.

Coach Jedd Fisch hired Johnny Nansen for the position vacated by Don Brown, who took over as head coach at UMass.

Nansen has coached as a coordinator at UCLA, Southern Cal and Washington. He played linebacker at Washington State.

He was named Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports.com.

Arizona finished 1-11 in 2021.

