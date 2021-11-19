Report: Don Brown leading candidate for UMass head coaching job

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona's defensive improvement has been one bright spot in a rebuilding season that has the Wildcats at 1-9 as they visit 5-5 Washington State.

But now, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that first year Wildcat defensive coordinator Don Brown is the leading candidate for the UMass head coaching job.

Sources: Arizona DC Don Brown has emerged as the top candidate for the head coaching job at UMass. No announcement is imminent. Arizona plays Washington State on Friday night. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 18, 2021

Arizona is allowing just 193.6 passing yards per game, which is second in the Pac-12 and 21st in the nation. The Wildcats have forced their opponent to pass for fewer than 100 yards this season, the first time they have done so since 1996.

Brown previously coached UMass form 2004 to 2008, compiling a 43-19 record while the Minutemen where a football subdivision team.