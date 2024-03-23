Watch Now
Arizona Wildcats and Dayton Flyers meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Arizona Men's basketball will face Dayton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at 9:45 a.m. The Women play Syracuse Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Posted at 6:40 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 21:40:07-04

Dayton Flyers (25-7, 14-5 A-10) vs. Arizona Wildcats (26-8, 16-6 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 12:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona takes on Dayton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-6 against Pac-12 opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Arizona has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers are 14-5 against A-10 teams. Dayton is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arizona averages 87.9 points, 21.8 more per game than the 66.1 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.4 assists. Oumar Ballo is shooting 82.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Daron Holmes is shooting 54.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

----
