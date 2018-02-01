Arizona State, Hurley agree to 1-year contract extension

TEMPE - Arizona State and basketball coach Bobby Hurley have agreed to a one-year contract extension that increases his compensation and runs through 2023.



The Arizona Board of Regents must approve the contract.



Hurley will receive a raise of $700,000 to $2.1 million this July and a signing bonus of $700,000 within 45 days of the contract's approval. He will receive raises of $100,000 in 2019 and 2020, $200,000 in 2021.



Hurley also will get a $1 million retention bonus on Jan. 1, 2022.



Arizona State reached No. 3 in the AP Top 25 this season, matching the program's highest ranking, after going 12-0 in nonconference. The Sun Devils (16-5) have stumbled a bit in Pac-12 play at 4-5, but are in position for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.