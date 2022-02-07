Arizona-Southern Cal basketball gam rescheduled for March 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats will visit Southern Cal March 1.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 but postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Southern Cal.

The time for the Los Angeles-set matchup has yet to be set. ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU will televise the game.

Arizona beat Southern Cal 72-63 Saturday in Tucson.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

