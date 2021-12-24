Watch
Arizona basketball games at UCLA, Southern Cal postponed due to COVID-19 infections

Pac-12 plans to reschedule games
Young Kwak/AP
Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd walks along the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Spokane, Wash., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Tommy Lloyd
Posted at 12:13 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 15:04:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats' road trip to face two fellow top-10 opponents next weekend has been postponed.

Due to COVID-19 protocols in the Los Angeles squads, UCLA and Southern Cal postponed their games against Arizona and Arizona State.

Arizona was scheduled to play at UCLA Dec. 30 and at Southern Cal Jan. 2.

The Pac-12 will work with the Los Angeles and Arizona schools to reschedule the games.

Arizona (11-1) is No. 6. UCLA (9-1) is No. 5 and Southern CAl (12-0) is ranked No. 8.

Arizona's next game will be at ASU Jan. 8.

The Arizona women's basketball game at UCLA slated for Jan. 2 was also postponed.

