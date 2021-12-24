Arizona basketball games at UCLA, Southern Cal postponed due to COVID-19 infections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats' road trip to face two fellow top-10 opponents next weekend has been postponed.

Due to COVID-19 protocols in the Los Angeles squads, UCLA and Southern Cal postponed their games against Arizona and Arizona State.

Arizona was scheduled to play at UCLA Dec. 30 and at Southern Cal Jan. 2.

The Pac-12 will work with the Los Angeles and Arizona schools to reschedule the games.

Arizona (11-1) is No. 6. UCLA (9-1) is No. 5 and Southern CAl (12-0) is ranked No. 8.

Arizona's next game will be at ASU Jan. 8.

The Arizona women's basketball game at UCLA slated for Jan. 2 was also postponed.

