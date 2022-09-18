Watch Now
Arizona snaps North Dakota St's FBS streak at 6, wins 31-28

Jedd Fisch, Jonah Savaiinaea
Chris Coduto/AP
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch shakes hands with Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (71) after Arizona beat North Dakota State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)
Jedd Fisch, Jonah Savaiinaea
Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 12:44:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and Arizona rallied to beat North Dakota State 31-28.

The Wildcats snapped North Dakota State’s FBS win streak at six games, dating to 2010.

The Bison have won nine out of the past 11 national championships at the FCS level and boast several NFL alumni.

Arizona was trailing 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter but got a crucial stop on fourth-and-2 at its own 23 to flip momentum.

The Wildcats then drove the field and took a 31-28 lead on de Laura’s perfectly placed 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing.

