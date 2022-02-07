Watch
Arizona rises to No. 4 in AP Top 25; Texas Tech up to 9th

The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named the conference's Player of the Week. It's the first player of the week honor for the Montreal native, but his second overall weekly award from the conference after being named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:29:38-05

Auburn is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week. Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 48 of 61 first-place votes.

Gonzaga earned the other 13 votes and has been ranked No. 2 throughout Auburn’s first stay at the top. Purdue, Arizona — which jumped three spots after sweeping the Los Angeles schools — and Kentucky rounded out the top five.

Texas Tech rose five spots to No. 9 under first-year coach Mark Adams. No. 22 Saint Mary's and No. 23 Murray State entered the poll. Murray State's poll appearance is its first since March 2015. Iowa State and LSU fell out from last week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

