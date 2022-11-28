Watch Now
Arizona men's basketball jumps to No. 4 spot in AP Top 25

Following 81-79 win over No. 10 Creighton at Maui Invitational
Associated Press
Arizona celebrates winning the Maui Invitational
Posted at 11:33 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 13:33:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's shaping up to be a big few days for Arizona Wildcat men's basketball team.

Following a victorious Maui Invitational, where then-ranked No. 14 Wildcats held off then-No. 10 Creighton for its third win in that tournament, the Arizona men jumped ten spots up in the AP poll to No. 4. Arizona moved to 6-0.

Houston (6-0) took the top spot, followed by Texas (5-0) and Virginia (5-0). Purdue was fifth at 6-0.

Former No. 1 North Carolina (5-2) tumbled to No. 18 after two losses last week. Gonzaga (5-2) also fell hard, from No. 6 to No. 14.

UCLA (5-2) was the only other ranked Pac-12 team, at No. 21.

The Wildcats visit Utah (5-2) Thursday.

