Arizona men's basketball jumps to No. 4 spot in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's shaping up to be a big few days for Arizona Wildcat men's basketball team.
Following a victorious Maui Invitational, where then-ranked No. 14 Wildcats held off then-No. 10 Creighton for its third win in that tournament, the Arizona men jumped ten spots up in the AP poll to No. 4. Arizona moved to 6-0.
Houston (6-0) took the top spot, followed by Texas (5-0) and Virginia (5-0). Purdue was fifth at 6-0.
Former No. 1 North Carolina (5-2) tumbled to No. 18 after two losses last week. Gonzaga (5-2) also fell hard, from No. 6 to No. 14.
UCLA (5-2) was the only other ranked Pac-12 team, at No. 21.
The Wildcats visit Utah (5-2) Thursday.
