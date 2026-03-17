Arizona Freshman Star Koa Peat Embraces New Era of College Athletics: 'Kids Can Get Paid Now'

TUCSON, Arizona — As March Madness heats up and the Arizona Wildcats gear up for postseason play, freshman standout Koa Peat is navigating a rapidly evolving landscape where college athletes can earn significant compensation through name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals and revenue sharing.

In a recent Zoom interview with KGUN's Jason Barr, the 19-year-old forward reflected on the changes with enthusiasm tempered by focus on basketball.

"I mean it's definitely super cool, you know. Kids can get paid now," Peat said. "I mean, that's not what it's all for, but it's definitely cool for sure."

Peat has capitalized on the new revenue-sharing model under the House v. NCAA settlement, which allows schools to directly pay athletes a share of athletic department revenue starting in the 2025-26 season. While exact figures remain private—athletes aren't required to disclose financial details publicly, though all earnings must be reported for taxes—Peat has secured partnerships that highlight his rising profile.

One notable collaborator is CVS, where Peat has appeared in promotional content, such as getting "fresh and ready for tournament" with the pharmacy's Epic Beauty Sale ahead of March action.

His latest NIL deal is with TurboTax, providing practical support as he manages growing earnings.When Barr asked about his involvement in deal selection versus relying on representation, Peat explained a collaborative approach.

"A little bit of both," he said. "They tell me about the deals and my input matters."Represented by Klutch Sports—a powerhouse agency in athlete representation—Peat balances input with professional guidance while prioritizing his on-court performance.Taxes have become a new reality for the young star."

When was the first time you had to start thinking about your taxes?" Barr inquired.

"This year," Peat replied. "TurboTax definitely helps for sure as I'm busy. They help me with my taxes so I can focus on basketball."

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd recently underscored the professional level of today's game. On March 3, following a Big 12 Tournament win, Lloyd noted how the playing surface and ball impact play "more than people think... because these guys are trained professionals."

When Barr asked Peat if he sees himself as a professional, a student-athlete, or both, the forward embraced the duality.

"I mean, I think both things can be true at the same time," Peat said. "Especially now, it's a lot different than back in the day. I try to conduct myself as a pro, even at a young age. I try to be on top of things."

Yet for Peat and the Wildcats, the true value of March lies beyond the paycheck. What is priceless are the unforgettable moments that come from March Madness, as the excitement surrounding Arizona's team buzzes louder than any cash register.

"We definitely feel it for sure, especially at the games," Peat said of the fan energy. "Our fans are super excited for this month. It's special. We want to make it a special one."

As Arizona chases a deep tournament run, Peat's blend of professionalism, smart financial moves, and team-first mindset positions him as a face of the modern college athlete—earning while chasing championships.

