Arizona Football a Top-25 team once again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football is ranked in the Top 25 nationally for the first time since 2017.

The Wildcats (6-3) are ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.

Arizona is now also bowl eligible for the first time in six yearsafter beating a ranked UCLA team 27-10 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night.

The Wildcats beat three Top 20 opponents in consecutive weeks for the first time in program history.

The College Football Playoff committee will release its second set of rankings on Tuesday.

