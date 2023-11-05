BEAR DOWN! Arizona Football bowl-bound for first time since 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football's remarkable turnaround hit a new milestone Saturday night.

After Arizona beat No. 19 UCLA 27-10 at Arizona Stadium, the Wildcats (6-3) became eligible for a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

The win was also the Wildcats' third over a ranked opponent in three consecutive weeks, something the program has never accomplished before.

Arizona closes the regular season with games at Colorado, at home against Utah and at ASU, before learning its postseason destination.

