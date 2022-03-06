Watch
Arizona celebrates Pac-12 regular season title after McKale finale

Wildcats are Pac-12 tourney's No. 1 seed
Jason Barr/KGUN
Arizona senior Justin Kier cuts down the nets at McKale Center as the team celebrates its Pac-12 regular season championship.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 20:24:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona men's basketball closed out its regular season in style, beating Cal 89-61 on Saturday in the team's final game at McKale Center—before a postgame celebration recognizing the team's Pac-12 regular season championship.

Arizona clinched the title after its win over USC on Tuesday. It's the program's first Pac-12 championship since 2018.

The team came together on the court wearing red championship T-shirts and addressed the electric crowd before cutting down the nets.

It was also Senior Day at McKale. The team honored Justin Kier, a grad transfer and backup point guard who is Arizona's lone senior player.

"I came here for this, and I couldn't imagine another group. I love this group," Kier said after the game.

The team now will prepare for the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas, where the Wildcats will be the top seed.

The team will learn its NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday, March 13.

