Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as team's newest head coach

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Buccaneers Eagles Football
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 15:23:56-05

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the franchise's newest head coach.

This news comes two days after Super Bowl LVII. The Cardinals were in the spotlight the week leading up, with ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeting updates about the vacancy.

According to Pro-football-reference, Gannon will be the 43rd head coach in the club's history.

Gannon was previously the defensive coordinator for the Philidelphia Eagles. He spent two years with the team and this will be his first head coaching opportunity.

After finishing the 2022 season with the third-worst record in the league (4-13), new GM Monti Ossenfort and Gannon have their work cut out for them.

The two will begin their tenure with a clean slate, as the Cardinals have the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE