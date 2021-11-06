Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona breaks 20-game losing steak, beating depleted Cal

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps file photo
Arizona football releases injury report vs. Houston
Posted at 3:43 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 18:43:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona ended the nation's longest losing streak at 20 games, beating COVID-19-depleted California 10-3 on Saturday on Michael Wiley's 10-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left.

Wiley capped a 55-yard drive _ the longest by either team in a game that featured 18 punts _ that was set up by Stanley Berryhill III's 25-yard punt return.

Arizona quarterback Will Plummer had 197 yards of total offense and the Wildcats held California to 122 yards while winning for the first time since a 35-30 victory over Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019.

Cal played without starting quarterback Chase Garbers.

He was one of seven starters and 24 players and coaches who were unavailable.

Cal announced Thursday that "multiple" players were in Covid protocols and would not play

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!