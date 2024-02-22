Arizona Basketball plays for first place in the Pac-12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No. 4 ranked Arizona Men’s Basketball has a chance tonight to avenge one of their five losses this season.

After avenging their early-season loss to Utah two weeks ago, the Wildcats are looking to do the same tonight against No. 21 ranked Washington State.

In January, Arizona and the Cougars met in Pullman where the Wildcats lost 73-70.

Both teams are coming in hot at McKale tonight: Washington State has won seven-straight games, while Arizona is on a six-game winning streak.

The Wildcats are 11-3 and the Cougars 11-4 in the Pac-12. Tonight's game will decide who will take over the top spot in the conference, with the victor coming one step closer to claiming the final Pac-12 regular season title.

“Our guys kind of have an idea of where everyone is at in the league, and I think that's important," Arizona Basketball Coach, Tommy Lloyd said. "You’re competing against 11 other teams for a regular season championship, so I don’t think you want to be naive with your head in the sand, but I think for the most part as we play, we understand that every game counts as one. One win, one loss and so we want to stay focused on that.”

Tip-off is tonight at 9 p.m. at McKale Center.

