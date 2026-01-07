Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona Basketball holds on to No. 1 ranking as it hosts Kansas State on Wednesday

Jason Barr and Corey Williams talk Arizona Basketball
Hear from Corey Williams as No. 1 ranked Arizona remains unbeaten
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona held on to No. 1 by a single point over fast-closing Michigan in the AP Top 25 on Monday, making it one of the closest races for the top spot in the 78-year history of the men’s college basketball poll.

The Wildcats received 32 of 61 first-place votes and had 1,494 points, while the Wolverines scooped up the other 29 first-place votes from the national media panel. The one-point difference kept the first poll of 2026 from becoming the second ever with a tie for No. 1; Oregon State and Virginia shared the top spot on on Jan. 26, 1981.

Arizona has been on top for the last five polls, but the Wolverines have been able to make up ground, thanks in part to becoming the first team in the poll era to win three consecutive games against ranked opponents by at least 30 points apiece. Michigan was 20 points behind Arizona in the last poll.

