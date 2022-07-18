Arizona catcher Daniel Susac drafted 19th overall by Oakland A's

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oakland Athletics selected Arizona catcher Daniel Susac with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Susac, who was projected to go in the first round, was the 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and followed that up with a productive sophomore season in 2022. He was a unanimous All-American in both of his years in Tucson.

The power-hitting backstop finished his Arizona career with 24 home runs, 43 doubles, 126 runs batted in. He had an on-base percentage over .400 and a slugging percentage near .600.

Susac took to Twitter after the pick was announced.

Time to get to work! Let’s go! https://t.co/URFstwv4pN — Daniel Susac (@danielsusac10) July 18, 2022

Susac is the highest Arizona Baseball draft pick since 2015, when Kevin Newman also went in the first round at No. 19 overall.

Susac says he took wisdom from his Wildcat teammates and coaches, as well as his older brother Andrew, who was drafted twice by MLB teams.

