Arizona baseball opens the Eugene Regional with a 3-2 win over Cal Poly

EUGENE, Oregon — Easton Breyfogle hit a two-run home run, and Owen Kramkowski allowed just one run over seven innings as Arizona defeated Cal Poly, 3-2, in the first game of the Eugene Regional.

The Wildcats won despite getting just two hits on the afternoon. Tommy Splane's triple scored Andrew Cain in the second inning for the game's first run.

Kramkowski pitched out of trouble for most of the afternoon. He struck out Jack Collins with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

Tony Pluta finished the game with his 13th save of the season. The Wildcats will play the winner of Oregon and Utah Valley in the winner's bracket.