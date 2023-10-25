Arizona Attorney General warns against World Series ticket and lodging scams

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General is reminding people to watch out for scams surrounding the World Series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Texas Rangers in the World Series, which is exciting for fans but also a prime opportunity for scammers.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a reminder Wednesday morning for people to watch for ticket scams as well as scams surrounding rental homes.

"As Arizonans cheer on Diamondbacks as they head to the World Series, remember to safeguard yourself against curveballs that scam artists may throw your way," said Mayes. "Whether you're purchasing tickets or looking for a place to stay, always remember to step up to the plate with caution. Your vigilance is the best defense against falling victim to fraudsters."

The Diamondbacks will host home games Monday, Tuesday, and potentially Wednesday at Chase Field. Tickets on the resell market start at about $650 after fees. If you're hunting for tickets or a place to stay during the World Series and a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

For more on safely purchasing tickets to the World Series, click here.

Most common scams:

"In addition to selling counterfeit tickets, scam artists may try to sell home-printed tickets to multiple consumers or sell original tickets that have been voided because they have already been re-sold via online ticket re-selling websites," the Attorney General's Office said in a release. "Those seeking lodging should beware that scam artists may pose as a hosting site, lead you to believe you have lodging accommodations, request payment from you, and then disappear with your hard-earned money leaving you with no place to stay."

Attorney General Mayes offers the following tips to consumers:

"Buy tickets only from trusted vendors.

Be wary of purchasing tickets from someone you don't know on Craigslist, eBay, or other similar person-to-person marketplace or auction sites.

Do not pay for tickets with cash, wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid money transfer. Scam artists often request payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover. If the tickets turn out to be fake, it is highly unlikely you will get your money back. If you pay by credit card and the tickets turn out to be fake, you can dispute the charge.

If you plan on using a mobile wallet or peer-to-peer payment service, be sure you understand the protections the service provides before making a transaction.

Be wary of advertisements with low prices. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Lodging

When booking online, be cautious about making reservations with unknown people or businesses. Make sure you receive a written confirmation of your reservation. Legitimate businesses will provide a written confirmation of your reservation.

Avoid rental companies or individuals listing rental properties who can't be reached by phone during normal business hours, who tell you that they are out of state or out of country, or who request communication via text only.

Remember, scam artists often request payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover. If you pay by credit card and there is a problem, you generally have greater protections than other forms of payment.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the www.azag.gov/consumer [azag.us5.list-manage.com]. If you need a complaint form sent to you, contact the Attorney General's Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431."