Arizona Athletics receives $4.4 million gift from late alumnus Paul Muscenti

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics has received a $4.4 million gift from the estate of University of Arizona alumnus and longtime Wildcats supporter Paul Muscenti.

The donation will establish an endowed scholarship to support student-athletes across all sports at the university.

“Paul's generosity will ensure that generations of student-athletes have the opportunity to thrive academically and athletically at the University of Arizona,” Arizona athletic director Desirée Reed-Francois said. “We are grateful for his lifelong devotion to the Wildcats and proud to honor his legacy through this endowed scholarship.”

Muscenti, who graduated in 1958 from the university’s College of Business Administration, was born in Cleveland and raised in Phoenix.

To help pay for school, he coached youth football, basketball and softball—an early reflection of his passion for sports and mentoring.

He went on to a career in banking in Phoenix while remaining a loyal Wildcats fan for more than 40 years, often seen at football games and involved with alumni and civic organizations.

The scholarship funded through his gift will provide wide-ranging support for Arizona student-athletes, carrying on his belief in the value of higher education and athletics.

Arizona Athletics plans to honor Muscenti’s legacy at an upcoming Wildcats home football game.