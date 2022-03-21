Watch
Arizona and North Carolina to meet in NCAA second round of women's tourney

Posted at 7:43 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 10:43:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona and North Carolina are looking for more consistency in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats had some early-game jitters in their opener against UNLV before pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels played a similar game against Stephen F. Austin, rallying from a shaky start with a big fourth quarter.

The key when they meet in the second round on Monday night could come down to the high-scoring guards, Arizona's Shaina Pellington and North Carolina's Deja Kelly. At stake is a trip to Greensboro, North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

----
