AP Player of the Week: Arizona's McMillan records first 300-yard receiving game since '22 Rose Bowl

The inaugural Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 1 of the season:

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

McMillan, an AP first-team preseason All-American, set the school record with 304 yards receiving and tied another with four touchdown catches in the Wildcats' 61-39 win over New Mexico. It was the first 300-yard receiving game in the Bowl Subdivision since Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba amassed 347 against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound third-year player from Waimanalo, Hawaii, averaged 30.4 yards on his 10 catches and in the third quarter surpassed the previous school record of 283 yards by Jeremy McDaniel in 1996. McMillan matched Jacob Cowing’s touchdown catches record set against Southern California last season.

It was McMillan's fifth straight 100-yard receiving game and eighth of his career.

He had touchdown catches of 69, 17 and 78 yards in the first half and a 40-yarder early in the third quarter.