A New Chapter: Wildcats look to compete in Big 12 with another deep March run

No. 10 Arizona (27-9, 15-5 Pac-12)

The Wildcats are expected to have an immediate impact on the Big 12 after joining three other schools in bolting the Pac-12. Arizona got a huge boost when All-American guard Caleb Love opted to return instead of leaving for the NBA and coach Tommy Lloyd has filled in the roster with talented players through the transfer portal, including Oakland forward Trey Townsend. The Wildcats could have one of the conference's best backcourts with the trip of Love, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis. Arizona has reached the Sweet 16 twice in the past three seasons and has the type of roster that could make another deep run.

Players to watch

Love (senior, G, 6-4, 18.0 ppg). The reigning Pac-12 player of the year looked at possibly leaving for the NBA before deciding to return to the desert, giving Arizona one of the nation's best scorers. He was named an AP preseason All-American after earning third-team honors at the end of last season.

Lewis (sophomore, G, 6-4, 6.1 ppg). The highly-touted recruit showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman on a deep team last season and should produce even more with a bigger role this year.

Bradley (junior, G, 6-3, 7.0 ppg). Bradley was a steady presence as Arizona's backup point guard last season after transferring from Alabama. He will be Arizona's primary ballhandler this season.

Departures and arrivals

Arizona lost do-everything forward Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson to the pros, while big man Oumar Ballo and point guard Kylan Boswell transferred. Townsend should have an immediate impact after averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in his career at Oakland. Arizona also added Anthony Dell’Orso, who averaged 19.5 points per game at Campbell last season and former Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka. Highly-touted freshman forward Carter Bryant also could have an immediate impact.

Top games

Lloyd isn't shy about scheduling tough nonconference games and this year is no different. The Wildcats have what could be one of the nation's best regular-season games when they host No. 7 Duke on Nov. 22 and will play in a Battle 4 Atlantis field that includes No. 6 Gonzaga. The move to the Big 12 creates numerous marquee conference games for Arizona, the biggest a trip to top-ranked Kansas in the regular-season finale on March 8.

Facts and figures

Liam Lloyd, Tommy's son, joined his father to work primarily as a scout-team player after playing two seasons each at Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon. ... Motiejus Krivas, a 7-2 center, will become Arizona's primary big man with the loss of Ballo. Krivas is agile for his size and shot 55% from the floor as a freshman last season. ... Love become the sixth player in program history to hit 90 3-pointers in a season, finishing with 92.

