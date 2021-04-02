Watch
A first: NCAA names women's Final Four officials early

The NCAA women’s basketball committee has revealed the 11 officials who will work the Final Four and championship game of the tournament. Photo via AP.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 02, 2021
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The NCAA women’s basketball committee has revealed the 11 officials who will work the Final Four and championship game of the tournament.

The names were released Thursday, the first time the group had been announced the day before the national semifinals. The NCAA's coordinator of officials Penny Davis says it's long overdue with officials such an integral part of the game. Included in the group is Dee Kanter working her 24th Final Four and Maj Forsberg who will be an official working the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The officiating assignments for each will be announced an hour before each of the semifinals and the national championship.

