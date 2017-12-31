17th ranked Arizona tops 3rd ranked ASU

The Associated Press
10:41 PM, Dec 30, 2017
1 hour ago

Arizona basketball won their 8th straight game in a thriller over the 3rd ranked team in the country, ASU, to pen up conference play.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -  Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 19 rebounds, including a crucial tip-in with 11 seconds to go, and No. 17 Arizona held on to hand No. 3 Arizona State its first loss of the season, 84-78 on Saturday night.
    
Allonzo Trier, who missed his first six shots but finished with 23 points, made a pair of free throws to put the Wildcats (11-3) ahead 82-78 with 10.3 seconds to go in the teams' Pac-12 opener and one of the most anticipated matchups in the rivalry's history.
    
Arizona withstood a 31-point performance by the Tra Holder of the Sun Devils (12-1), including 15 of 16 free throws. But the other two usually sharpshooting Arizona State guards, Shannon Evans and Cody Justice, were a combined 5-for-23 shooting, 2 for 14 on 3-pointers.
    
The Wildcats beat the Sun Devils in Tucson for the eighth straight time.
    
Arizona State's loss left no unbeaten teams remaining in NCAA Division I after No. 1 Villanova and No. 10 TCU lost earlier in the day.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top