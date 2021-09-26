Kyler Murray channels 'Baby Yoda' with touchdown celebration pose

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — He's at it again!

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray once again channeled "Baby Yoda" by recreating the popular Star Wars character pose while celebrating his first touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

Murray was caught celebrating by sitting in a lotus position at the end zone during the first quarter of Sunday morning's game at TIAA Bank Field.

The Cardinals quarterback first recreated the pose during last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

.@K1 hit the Baby Yoda celly yesterday without even realizing 😅 pic.twitter.com/8917AFVVkF — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2021

But the origins of the Baby Yoda reference may have a comical side.

Earlier this month, Murray took jabs at fellow Cardinals teammate Chandler Jones describing him as an “unorthodox guy” who doesn’t look good without a shirt on.

On September 15, Jones tweeted, “Somebody tell baby yoda the truth about his new hairdo."

Murray retweeted Jones with three crying face emojis but the tweet has since been deleted.