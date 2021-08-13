Jets, Tulane, Saints become first sports teams to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID test

The Winnipeg Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Tulane are the first sports teams to require fans to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before attending a game.

Tulane became the first FBS school to announce such a requirement which is set to happen for anyone attending any of the school's sporting events. Fans will also have to wear masks at the games.

"It is our hope that the mayor's directive will encourage the unvaccinated to receive a vaccination for their own benefit and for the benefit of all of us," Tulane athletics director Troy Dannen said in a statement. "It also serves as a strong reminder that in a pandemic, there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with others."

Tulane opens their football season against No. 3 Oklahoma.

The announcement from Tulane comes after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a directive stating that all guests at major indoor and outdoor events must wear a mask and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before the event.

This also goes for the New Orleans Saints, whose first exhibition game is on Aug. 23, the Associated Press reported.

Fans will have to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before games may enter the Superdome.

The requirements go into effect on Aug. 16.

Tulane said 95% of its students and over 92% of its employees had been vaccinated.

On Wednesday, True North Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns the Jets, announced that fans would be required to be fully vaccinated to attend games or events at the arena.

All employees, event staff, and guests will also have to prove they've been fully vaccinated vaccine to work at or attend events, the company said in a statement.

The company added that the majority of its season ticket holders have told them the vaccination requirement "is important to them."

For NBA, the Golden State Warriors became the first NBA team requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination when the arena they play in, the Chase Center, will be the only venue that currently plans to require vaccinations.

On Friday, the Barclays Center said everyone will be required to show proof they've received one shot of the COVID vaccination.