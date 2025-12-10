Holiday Bowl: Wildcats playing in a city familiar to many Tucsonans

San Diego is already the coastal city of choice for many Tucsonans on vacation.

Now they have another reason to visit.

On Jan. 2, the Wildcats will square off against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in the 46th annual Trust & Will Holiday Bowl.

The game will be played at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium and will air on FOX at 5 p.m.

It will be Arizona's third appearance in the Holiday Bowl, according to the Holiday Bowl website.

Arizona and SMU have only played each other twice, the site said: in 1938 when SMU triumphed, and then again in 1985, when the Wildcats emerged victorious.

Ticket prices start at $50, the website said. For more information, visit holidaybowl.com.