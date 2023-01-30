Watch Now
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84

Amr Alfiky/AP
FILE - Former Chicago Blackhawks player Bobby Hull is introduced to fans during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago, July 26, 2019. Hull, a Hall of Fame forward who helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died. He was 84. The Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association announced the death of the two-time NHL MVP on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, file)
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 12:04:38-05

CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died.

Hull was 84.

The two-time MVP was one of the most prolific scorers in NHL history, leading the league in goals seven times.

Nicknamed “The Golden Jet” for his speed and blond hair, he posted 13 consecutive seasons with 30 goals or more from 1959-72.

Hull and Stan Mikita powered Chicago to the NHL title in 1961.

He remains the Blackhawks’ career leader with 62 playoff goals.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and his No. 9 sweater was retired by Chicago that same year.

