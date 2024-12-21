END OF 2ND: Vegas Golden Knights lead Seattle Kraken, 3-1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The reunion tour continues for the Vegas Golden Knights as they welcome back Chandler Stephenson to the Fortress when they play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Stephenson was traded to the Knights in 2019 from the Washington Capitals and spent four and a half seasons in Las Vegas before signing a seven-year deal worth $6.25 million annually with Seattle this year during free agency.
The All-Star forward has won two Stanley Cups in Las Vegas, his first with the Capitals in 2017 and again with the Knights in 2023.
Stephenson says his return to Vegas is "bittersweet" and has a lot of fond memories of the city, including the birth of his two children.
The Knights will face the Seattle Kraken and their former teammate Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m.
LIVE UPDATES:
2ND PERIOD:
— No goals scored during the period. Game remains tied 3-1, Knights.
1ST PERIOD:
END OF FIRST: VGK 3, SEA 1
— 2:12: Third straight goal from VGK. Nic Hague scoring to extend the Knights' lead to 3-1. Assists from Captain Mark Stone and Jack Eichel.
— 6:10: Another VGK goal, but this time it's Brett Howden reaching the back of the net, with help from Jack Eichel. VGK takes the lead 2-1.
— 7:21: GOAL! Keegan Kolesar with a goal to get things going for the Golden Knights, with assists from Victor Oloffson and Brayden McNabb. All tied up at T-Mobile 1-1.
— 17:26: A power play goal from Vince Dunn gets Seattle on the board first, with an assist by Chandler Stephenson. Kraken lead 1-0.