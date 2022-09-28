From high schools to the NFL, Hurricane Ian disrupting football schedule

With Hurricane Ian potentially making landfall today in Florida, a number of sporting events are being relocated or rescheduled due to the storm.

Many high schools in Florida have opted to postpone games this weekend. Also the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL have relocated its practices to Miami amid the storms. As of Wednesday, its Sunday night contest against Kansas City remains on schedule.

The storm has impacted many of the top college football teams in the state.

The University of Florida rescheduled its home game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida also rescheduled its Saturday home game to Sunday against SMU.

South Florida, which plays home games in Tampa, relocated its contest for Saturday to Boca Raton, Florida.

As of Wednesday morning, Florida State is scheduled to host Wake Forest in Tallahassee on Saturday.

The Miami Hurricanes had a scheduled bye week coming up.

Hurricane Ian has had a minimal effect on MLB as both the Rays and Marlins are on the road this week.

Ian caused the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning to relocate its training camp to Nashville. The team also canceled it preseason game versus Carolina for Wednesday.