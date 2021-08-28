Watch
Fantasy sports contests go live in Arizona on Saturday

PHOENIX (AP) — Fantasy sports contests go live Saturday in Arizona, a state that was among the last holdouts in legalizing the collection of winnings.

Legislation that Gov. Doug Ducey signed earlier this year greatly expanded sports betting in Arizona.

Six operators have licenses to sign up players who build their own teams and wager on virtual games.

Gamblers won't be able to bet on traditional sports online until Sept. 9.

The Arizona Department of Gaming awarded licenses Friday to 10 Native American tribes and eight professional sports teams or venues.

Sixteen tribes had applied for a license.

