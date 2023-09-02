Diamondbacks minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera suspended 80 games for positive drug test
Prev
Next
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David Goldman/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun, and the few available doses are mostly going into the arms of health care workers and nursing home residents. But what about in January, February and March, when more shots are expected to become available? Who should get those doses? (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 17:38:43-04
NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games Saturday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.
The 21-year-old right-hander, who is in his third season in the Diamondbacks organization, was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro.
Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.