Deandre Ayton says he hasn’t talked to Monty Williams since playoff loss

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton says he and Coach Monty Williams haven’t spoken to each other since their playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

“I haven’t spoke to Monty,” Ayton said during the first day of practice Tuesday. “No, I haven’t spoken to him at all. Ever since the game.”

Ayton shied away from saying there was any tension between the two after Ayton was benched in the final minutes of the team’s blowout loss to the Mavericks. But, when asked what he would like to say to Monty, Ayton alluded that the two didn’t necessarily need to talk.

“I can show him better than I can tell him,” Ayton said.

“Are you happy to be here?” another reporter asked.

“I’m alright. When I’m in between those lines, I just work. I am not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent. I’m just here to work.”

Monty was asked about the comments minutes later and downplayed them. He said that he purposely gave many players space during the offseason and Ayton wasn't the only player he hadn't directly had conversations with.

The Suns matched an officer sheet from the Indiana Pacers over the offseason, keeping Ayton with the Suns on a four-year, $133 million contract.

During the 2021-22 season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points on a career-high and franchise-record 63.4% shooting with 10.2 rebounds, ranking in the NBA's top ten in both field goal percentage and rebounds per game for the second consecutive season, according to the Suns.

The Ayton/Monty discussion is far from the only drama surrounding the Suns entering training camp. Suns owner Robert Sarver announced earlier this month that he is starting the process of trying to sell both the Suns and Phoenix Mercury. The move comes about two weeks after the NBA announced a one-year suspension for Sarver after a lengthy investigation into alleged misconduct.

And forward Jae Crowder posted on social media that he anticipates being traded and wants to play somewhere where he is valued. The team said this week that he would not be at camp, and the consensus is that he will be traded.

Now, all eyes will be on the start of the season as we look to see if the Suns can put an offseason filled with drama behind them, and focus on winning.