Closer look at media deals Pac-12, Big 12 offered to UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is joining the Big 12 Conference after getting media offers from it and the Pacific-12 Conference.

Since 1978, the Wildcats have called the Pac-12 their home. That's coming to an end once the 2024-2025 school year begins.

"Our intention all along was to see what the Pac-12 could pull together," shared Director of Athletics Dave Heeke at the Arizona Stadium Monday morning.

The Pac-12 deal from Apple 12 required viewers to purchase a subscription in order to watch Arizona athletics, offering $23 million per season and prohibited games on linear TV.

"At the end of the day, I think it was just not a strong enough deal for everybody to stick together," explained University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins.

The Big 12's media deal shows games on ESPN, Fox and CBS without a subscription-streaming only option. It is also paying $8.7 million more than the Pac-12's offer.

"It was about the future. It was about stability, both financially and competitively," added Heeke. "And again, that was at the root of where we're headed to today."

With this change, one thing stays the same: the Territorial Cup Game. UArizona–Arizona State's football rivalry will remain since the Sun Devils are joining the Wildcats in what will be a 16-team Big 12 super conference.

"I am very, very excited about this move to the Big 12," exclaimed Dr. Robbins.

