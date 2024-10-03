Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark can add WNBA Rookie of the Year to her long list of achievements.

The Indiana Fever guard earned the honor on Thursday following a nearly unanimous vote from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Clark received 66 votes while Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received a single vote.

The 22-year-old was picked first in the WNBA Draft just days after leading Iowa to the NCAA women's basketball championship game — breaking the all-time college scoring record in the process.

Clark was part of a star rookie class that included big names like Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Cameron Brink.

RELATED STORY | The Caitlin Clark Effect: How the rookie phenom is transforming the WNBA

Beginning her WNBA career with high expectations, Clark would not disappoint. She started in all 40 regular-season games with the Fever, averaging 19.2 points and a league-leading 8.4 assists. Her stellar play helped the Fever reach the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

While it's not part of the criteria Clark was judged on for the Rookie of the Year award, there's no doubt about her star power. Clark contributed to increased ticket sales and higher viewership — with Indiana Fever games among the most-watched of the season.

"I'm just grateful for, you know, obviously the support, the excitement," Clark said earlier this year about the increased popularity of the WNBA. "I think, you know, this is what the league and the players in this league have deserved for a really long time."

RELATED STORY | WNBA regular season viewership surged with help of star-studded rookie class