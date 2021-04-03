Watch
Arizona's Aari McDonald is small but no longer overlooked

Morry Gash/AP
Arizona guard Aari McDonald, left, celebrates with head coach Adia Barnes at the end of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Connecticut Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 69-59. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 17:17:09-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Arizona's Aari McDonald was used to being overlooked as too small and playing in a program that a few years ago got little respect.

Nobody's looking past the Wildcats or their 5-foot-6 dynamo any longer.

McDonald has been the driving force in Arizona's quick rise from a six-win program to reach Sunday night's national championship game against Pac-12 rival Stanford.

She does it all with blazing quickness, a shooter's touch and tenacious defense while carrying a sizable chip on her small shoulders to prove that she's one of the best players in the game.

