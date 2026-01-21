Arizona Wildcats announce fall football schedule

The Arizona Wildcats football team will begin its 2026 season with Northern Arizona at home Sept. 5 and will wrap up the regular season by hosting Arizona State on Nov. 28. The school unveiled its 12-game schedule on Wednesday.

The schedule includes seven home games to be played at Casino Del Sol Stadium, including matchups against Big 12 foes Cincinnati (Oct. 3), Iowa State (Oct. 24), TCU (Nov. 7), Utah (Nov. 14) and Arizona State. The Wildcats will ;host nonconference opponent Northern Illinois on Sept. 19.

Arizona's road opponents will be BYU, Washington State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas State.

Arizona's 12-game schedule:

Sept. 5 Northern Arizona, Tucson

Sept. 12 at BYU, Provo, Utah

Sept. 19 Northern Illinois, Tucson

Sept. 26 at Washington State, Pullman, Wash.

Oct. 3 Cincinnati, Tucson

Oct. 10 at West Virginia, Morgantown, W.V.

Oct. 24 Iowa State, Tucson

Oct. 31 at Texas Tech, Lubbock, Texas

Nov. 7 TCU, Tucson

Nov. 14 Utah, Tucson

Nov. 21 at Kansas State, Manhattan, Kan.

Nov. 28 Arizona State, Tucson

